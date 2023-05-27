Who's Hiring?
Randall wins 31st in a row, goes up 1-0 on Wichita Falls

Mason Gilbert in Randall vs. Wichita Falls on May 26, 2023.
Mason Gilbert in Randall vs. Wichita Falls on May 26, 2023.
By Preston Moore
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders defeated the Wichita Falls Coyotes 16-1 today in the 4A regional semifinal.

It was the first game of the series between the Raiders and Coyotes, but the 31st win in a row for the Raiders, a streak that dates back to March 3rd.

Logan Tice picked up the win on the mound for the Raiders while Blake Vanderburg took the loss for the Coyotes.

Game 2 will be played on Saturday at HODGETOWN in Amarillo at 2:00 p.m. If Wichita Falls forces a Game 3, it will be played right afterward.

The winner of this series goes on to play the winner of Greenwood and Stephenville (up 1-0) in the regional final series.

Tune into NewsChannel 10 for coverage of the Raiders playoff journey.

