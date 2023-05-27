Randall advances to regional final after 32nd straight win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall defeated Wichita Falls 6-0 at HODGETOWN on Saturday to advance to the regional final.

The game marked a two-game series sweep for the Raiders after defeating the Coyotes 16-1 yesterday in Wichita Falls.

It was Randall’s 32nd win in a row, a streak dating back to March 3rd.

They’ll play 27-11-1 Stephenville in the regional final, with the first game scheduled for June 3rd.

