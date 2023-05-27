Who's Hiring?
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup

We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.

The family has identified him as, 12-year-old Conor Waide,

The City of Borger says officials were called about a truck colliding into Waide, while he was riding his bike near 5th Street and Coble Street.

Waide was flown by helicopter to an Amarillo hospital, he has now been transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

The family says cervical damage was found, so an MRI is being done to get a better assessment.

Waide also has a fracture in one leg and a broken clavicle, along with fluid and bruising to his right lung.

His father says he has shown signs of improvement since arriving in Lubbock, however it will still be a long recovery.

The family continues to ask the community for prayers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

