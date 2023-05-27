Another Round of Storms Tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After we saw some rain stick around this morning, we dried out for the early part of the afternoon. That will change as another round of storms looks to fire up later this evening into the night, likely favoring the southwest part of the area yet again. This is the area that has seen a great abundance of rain over the past couple of days, so any additional rain will increase the flooding risk even more. As for tomorrow, more storms are in the forecast, with a little bit of a higher chance for severity, seeing that a good majority of the first half of the day looks to be dry and partly cloudy.

