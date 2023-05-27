Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Another Round of Storms Tonight

By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After we saw some rain stick around this morning, we dried out for the early part of the afternoon. That will change as another round of storms looks to fire up later this evening into the night, likely favoring the southwest part of the area yet again. This is the area that has seen a great abundance of rain over the past couple of days, so any additional rain will increase the flooding risk even more. As for tomorrow, more storms are in the forecast, with a little bit of a higher chance for severity, seeing that a good majority of the first half of the day looks to be dry and partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Rain overflow from playa lakes impacts Amarillo residents
Rain overflow from playa lakes impacts Amarillo residents
The Amarillo DEA charged two men on Tuesday with conspiracy to distribute and possess with...
Amarillo DEA: 2 men facing charges for planning to sell $230,000 worth of drugs
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
File photo
Watch West Plains graduation here

Latest News

Saturday Outlook with Tanner
First Alert 5/26
FIRST ALERT: Storms fire up again Friday evening
Shelden Web Graphic
Severe Weather Potential (Again)
First Alert Friday Update 5/26