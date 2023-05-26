Texas DPS: 2 arrested for transporting cocaine in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two men after troopers say they found cocaine during a traffic stop in Carson County.

Miguel Diaz Garcia and Rodman Duran Garcia Louisville, both of Atlanta, Georgia, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance after troopers seized nearly 128 pounds of suspected cocaine.

Around 3:05 p.m. Thursday, a DPS trooper stopped a 2021 Honda CRV traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

According to a press release, a DPS canine unit arrived on scene and alerted to the car. During the stop, a trooper found a large plastic tote in the backseat containing multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine.

DPS special agents and DEA special agents were called and assisted with the investigation. The DEA has taken over the case.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Riverside, California, to Atlanta, Georgia, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.