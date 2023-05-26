Who's Hiring?
Storms Continue Tonight

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to remain mostly dry through the good majority of the daytime hours today. We’ll see another round of storms fire up later this evening into the night tonight, with a little bit of an earlier timetable than what we saw late last night into early this morning. The severe risk continues to remain toward the west, where some moderate to large sized hail is possible, and flash flooding will be a major risk today. As for tomorrow, storms look to be slightly on the more scattered side, keeping the same theme for Sunday. We will keep a chance for storms for just about every single day through the next week or so.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

