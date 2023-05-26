Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Dan Sherwood, John Doan, and Lindsey Stiner

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Dan Sherwood, John Doan and Lindsey Stiner on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Dan Sherwood, Randall’s new Football Head Coach:

We sit-down with new Football head coach for the Randall Raiders Dan Sherwood as he talks to us about how excited and ready he is to start coaching!

John Doan, Canyon Baseball Head Coach:

Canyon’s baseball head coach John Doan talks to us about their playoff series against Greenwood, what to expect next season and more!

Lindsey Stiner, NewsChannel 10′s new Anchor:

NewsChannel 10′s newest anchor Lindsey Stiner talks to us a little bit more about what brings her back to the area, how she worked at the same place with our own KJ Doyle and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

