Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles suffer one-run loss for second straight night

VIDEO: Sod Poodles suffer one-run loss for second straight night
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles lost on Thursday night against the San Antonio Missions.

It’s the third straight loss for the Soddies who now fall to 17-25 (6-15 in the month of May) and sit in last place in the Texas League South.

The issue was once again holding the lead for Amarillo. After first baseman Seth Beer put the Sod Poodles on top 4-3 in the seventh, a two-run double in the bottom half of the same inning was all the Missions needed to secure the win.

Sod Poodles right fielder had a chance to give Amarillo the lead in the ninth with one man on and one man out. Unfortunately for the Soddies, Jordan Lawlar was caught stealing and Roberts struck out shortly thereafter to end the game.

This is the second straight night that the Sod Poodles have lost by just one run following last night’s walk off win for San Antonio. Amarillo had gone into the ninth with a one-run lead.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
File photo
Watch Caprock high school graduations here
First Alert 5/24
FIRST ALERT: Overnight storms to bring flash flooding, hail threats in the Tx Panhandle
The Amarillo DEA charged two men on Tuesday with conspiracy to distribute and possess with...
Amarillo DEA: 2 men facing charges for planning to sell $230,000 worth of drugs
A judge in Randall County sentenced Tanner Sims to eight years in state prison today after a...
Amarillo man sentenced to 8 years in prison for shooting death of pregnant girl

Latest News

Overtime with the Bushland Falcons Baseball Team
Overtime with senior Josh Bass and the Bushland Falcons Baseball Team
If you missed today’s episode of Overtime or today’s interviews with Ben Gilliland, Jeff Evans...
SPORTS DRIVE: Watch today’s episode of Overtime and catch up with Ben Gilliland, Jeff Evans and Lindsey Stiner
SPORTS DRIVE: We introduce Lindsey Stiner on Sports Drive, the newest member of NewsChannel 10!
Cole Underwood is announced as new football coach and AD
Perryton ISD Announces Cole Underwood as New Football Coach and Athletic Director