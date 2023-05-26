Sod Poodles suffer one-run loss for second straight night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles lost on Thursday night against the San Antonio Missions.

It’s the third straight loss for the Soddies who now fall to 17-25 (6-15 in the month of May) and sit in last place in the Texas League South.

The issue was once again holding the lead for Amarillo. After first baseman Seth Beer put the Sod Poodles on top 4-3 in the seventh, a two-run double in the bottom half of the same inning was all the Missions needed to secure the win.

Sod Poodles right fielder had a chance to give Amarillo the lead in the ninth with one man on and one man out. Unfortunately for the Soddies, Jordan Lawlar was caught stealing and Roberts struck out shortly thereafter to end the game.

This is the second straight night that the Sod Poodles have lost by just one run following last night’s walk off win for San Antonio. Amarillo had gone into the ninth with a one-run lead.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.