Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Severe Weather Potential (Again)

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Severe weather is returning for Friday evening. For Friday afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies, highs in the 70°s, with stout southeasterly winds. These southeasterly winds, paired with high dew points and stronger upper-level support, we’re watching for all threats to be in play. Tornadoes, winds, damaging hail and a raised flash flooding threat will be prevalent in areas that see storms. Severe weather will continue on Saturday, but the outcome of today could affect chances tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Amarillo DEA charged two men on Tuesday with conspiracy to distribute and possess with...
Amarillo DEA: 2 men facing charges for planning to sell $230,000 worth of drugs
File photo
Watch Canyon and North Heights high school graduations here
A judge in Randall County sentenced Tanner Sims to eight years in state prison today after a...
Amarillo man sentenced to 8 years in prison for shooting death of pregnant girl
First Alert 5/26
FIRST ALERT: Storms fire up again Friday evening

Latest News

First Alert 5/26
FIRST ALERT: Storms fire up again Friday evening
First Alert Friday Update 5/26
KFDA 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Storms Continue Tonight