Severe Weather Potential (Again)

Severe weather is returning for Friday evening. For Friday afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies, highs in the 70°s, with stout southeasterly winds. These southeasterly winds, paired with high dew points and stronger upper-level support, we’re watching for all threats to be in play. Tornadoes, winds, damaging hail and a raised flash flooding threat will be prevalent in areas that see storms. Severe weather will continue on Saturday, but the outcome of today could affect chances tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.