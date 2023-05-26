Who's Hiring?
Randall baseball takes down Wichita Falls by run rule in Game 1

Mason Gilbert finishes with three doubles in win over Wichita Falls.
Mason Gilbert finishes with three doubles in win over Wichita Falls.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took down Wichita Falls on Saturday by run rule with a 16-1 victory in six innings.

Senior Mason Gilbert had a tremendous day at the plate with three doubles and five RBIs for the Raiders. However, Gilbert was far from the only one to shine in the matchup. Kaden Juarez reached on all four plate appearances with three hits and a walk and Blaine Brannon went 3-3 on the day as well, increasing his batting average to .600 during the playoffs.

On the mound, Logan Tice struck out five with his only run allowed of the day coming on a sacrifice fly.

The Raiders now return to the Amarillo area to face off against Wichita Falls on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Hodgetown. Admission to the game will be free of charge thanks to a donation from L. Hamilton Financial Planning.

