Rainy road conditions cause car to crash into Texline power line pole
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXLINE, Texas (KFDA) - Road conditions from heavy rain caused a car to crash into a power line pole Friday morning.
Around 5:47 a.m., a car traveling south near Woody Lane hit water and mud that washed out from the side of the road onto the highway.
The car lost control and hit a power line pole, according to Texline Volunteer Fire and EMS.
Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Three Texline Volunteer Fire units responded to crash.
TxDOT and Rita Blanca Electric were also at the scene.
