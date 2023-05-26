Rainy road conditions cause car to crash into Texline power line pole

TEXLINE, Texas (KFDA) - Road conditions from heavy rain caused a car to crash into a power line pole Friday morning.

Around 5:47 a.m., a car traveling south near Woody Lane hit water and mud that washed out from the side of the road onto the highway.

The car lost control and hit a power line pole, according to Texline Volunteer Fire and EMS.

Road conditions from heavy rain caused a car to crash into a power line pole Friday morning. (Texline Volunteer Fire and EMS)

Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three Texline Volunteer Fire units responded to crash.

TxDOT and Rita Blanca Electric were also at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.