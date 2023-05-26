Rain and Storms Continue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The panhandle is continuing to see rain and storms as of early this Friday morning. That will clear out through the morning hours, eventually drying out for the first half of the day. We’ll see another round of storms fire up later this afternoon into the evening, with today featuring a higher risk of severity than what we saw overnight. The higher risk does look to be toward the western part of the area (again). We’ll keep a scattered storm chance over the weekend, but maybe not with as widespread of a coverage in those storms.

