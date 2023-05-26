Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Nurse charged with killing 2 patients, injuring another

Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and...
Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault.(Pennsylvania Attorney General)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Pennsylvania nurse who was taken into custody Wednesday is accused of killing two patients and seriously injuring a third.

Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The Pennsylvania attorney general says two men, a 55-year-old and an 83-year-old, were killed last December with an overdose of insulin.

The third victim, a 73-year-old man, was hospitalized last August with an insulin overdose.

Two of the victims did not have diabetes.

A Pennsylvania nurse faces charges after officials say she intentionally gave overdoses of insulin to patients. (Pennsylvania Attorney General)

All three were under Pressdee’s care at a nursing facility in Chicora, Pennsylvania.

She’s being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
File photo
Watch Caprock high school graduations here
First Alert 5/24
FIRST ALERT: Overnight storms to bring flash flooding, hail threats in the Tx Panhandle
The Amarillo DEA charged two men on Tuesday with conspiracy to distribute and possess with...
Amarillo DEA: 2 men facing charges for planning to sell $230,000 worth of drugs
A judge in Randall County sentenced Tanner Sims to eight years in state prison today after a...
Amarillo man sentenced to 8 years in prison for shooting death of pregnant girl

Latest News

A man convicted of killing a 16-year-old girl in 1991 was sentenced to nearly 46 years in prison.
Man convicted of killing Washington teen at high school decades ago gets 45 years
A man convicted of killing a 16-year-old girl in 1991 was sentenced to nearly 46 years in prison.
Man sentenced in 1991 Sarah Yarborough killing
'Maliciously': Nurse charged with killing patients
A New Jersey police officer was indicted for the 2021 shooting death of a man who called 911...
GRAPHIC: Officer charged with manslaughter in shooting of man who called 911