Closed roads in Curry County due to last night’s storms

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The rains and floodings from last nights storms have damaged many roads in Curry County.

The Curry County Road Department is asking everyone to pay attention to road conditions and use caution when driving.

The closed roads are as follows:

CR B between SR 19 and SR 241

CR N between SR 14 and SR 16

CR19 between CR D and CR H

