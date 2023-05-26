Who's Hiring?
Borger officials: Juvenile on bike hit by pickup Friday afternoon

By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Borger officials are investigating a crash after they say a juvenile on a bike was hit by a pickup Friday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., officials were called about a truck colliding with a bicyclist near 5th Street and Coble Street.

Officials found a 50-year-old driver was traveling west on 5th Street in a 2016 Chevrolet Pickup, according to a press release.

The juvenile was riding south on Coble Street when the pickup struck them at the intersection.

The juvenile was taken by helicopter to an Amarillo hospital for life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

