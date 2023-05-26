Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police investigate drive by shooting at Toot'n Totum near NE 24th and Dumas Drive

The Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a Thursday night drive by...
The Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a Thursday night drive by shooting at Toot’n Totum at Dumas Drive.(Source: Gray News)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a Thursday night drive by shooting at Toot’n Totum at Dumas Drive.

Around 11:39 p.m. last night, officers were sent to the area of NE 24th and Dumas Drive on a drive by shooting.

The victim was parked at the gas pumps when the suspect’s car drove by on NE 24th and fired multiple rounds toward the victim, according to a press release.

No one in the area was injured, but some damage was done to the property of the store.

CSI processed the scene and members of the Amarillo PD gang intelligence unit were also on the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3 tips app.

