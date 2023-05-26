6 Amarillo area teachers honored as ‘Teachers on the Rise’ for April, May

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread have announced six Amarillo area teachers are winners of the tenth annual Teachers On The Rise program.

Director of Teachers On The Rise Shane Sumrow said the program received close to 1,500 nominations from Happy, Hereford, Panhandle, Borger, Spearman, AISD, CISD and River Road. All of this year’s 27 winning teachers demonstrated a passion for teaching the drive to do whatever it takes to provide a quality education for children.

Teachers On The Rise April Winners include:

Krista Turner of Gus Birdwell Elementary, Spearman ISD

Bobbi Wood of Bonham Middle School, Amarillo ISD

Maria Villanueva of Amarillo High School, Amarillo ISD

Teachers On The Rise May Winners include:

Stephanie Dixon of West Central Elementary, Hereford ISD

Sarah Stoker of Bonham Middle School, Amarillo ISD

Michael Rountree of Spearman High School, Spearman ISD

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate management director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We can’t wait to celebrate our Teachers on the Rise even more at the end-of-year banquet!”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, $100 American Express gift card from Liberty Packaging in Amarillo and a gift basket full of Mrs. Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card, according to a press release.

