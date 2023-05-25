Xcel Energy crews working to restore power to Tucumcari, Clovis

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to more than 4,000 people in Tucumcari and Clovis.

Xcel Energy Senior Media Relations Representative Wes Reeves said a severe storm last night impacted a transmission line that was supplying electricity to the city of Tucumcari.

It caused an outage to all of Tucumcari customers, which is 3,473 customers. The outage in Clovis has impacted about 1,335 customers.

Xcel has an infrequently operated backup power station in Tucumcari, called the Quay County Generating Station, which is able to power up the city. Power plant crews are currently working to start that generator.

Transmission line crews weren’t able to reach the damaged line overnight due to flooding. However, they are now assessing damage to that line.

Xcel is planning to restore power to Tucumcari with the Quay County Generating Station while other crew members work to repair the line.

An estimated time of restoration is not known at this time.

Xcel is working with Tucumcari and Quay County leadership.

We will update you when more details are made available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.