West Texas A&M University string quartet makes Carnegie Hall debut this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The JAMS String Quartet won first prize in a competition inviting them to play in New York City.

“We rehearsed for two to three months before submitting. It was just one piece, but we put so much work into it,” said Anna Ng, a freshman biology major at WT.

All four members say it’s all so surreal and they are honored to play at Carnegie Hall.

“I currently feel of course a little bit excited. It’s definitely something that not a lot of people get to do and it’s quite the experience and opportunity to do,” said Jasmin Caldera, a sophomore health science major at WT.

Three students bonded over their love for music in high school and continued playing together. The group decided to attend WT because it was close to home.

They met another student, Josenir Cerqueira Jr., that loved to play and then created the ‘JAMS String Quartet’.

Cerqueira Jr. is the only music major at WT while the other three - Caldera, Ng and Buckner - are science majors. Despite their degree requirements, they make time for rehearsing.

Moving forward in their careers, the quartet plans to continue playing music when they can.

“In my career, I kind of look forward to the best of both worlds. Getting to do what I love and getting to help others along the way too,” said Caldera.

The quartet takes the stage on Saturday, performing Fanny Mendelssohn.

