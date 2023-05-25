Watch Randall and Caprock high school graduations here
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the graduations for high schools in Amarillo this week.
Thursday evening, you can stream the Randall High School graduation at 7:30 p.m. and the Caprock High School at 8:00 p.m. here.
Below is a list of the schedule of graduations:
- Palo Duro High School
- Monday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
- Tuesday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
- Tascosa High School
- Tuesday, May 23 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
- Wednesday, May 24 at at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
- Amarillo High School
- Wednesday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. on NewsChannel10.com
- Thursday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
- Randall High School
- Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
- Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
- Caprock High School
- Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
- Friday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
- Canyon High School
- Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
- Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
- North Heights High School
- Friday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
- Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
- West Plains High School
- Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. on NewsChannel10.com
- Sunday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
If any graduation is rescheduled due to severe weather, we will have that livestream on NewsChannel10.com the next morning at 10:00 a.m.
