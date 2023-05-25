Who's Hiring?
Watch Randall and Caprock high school graduations here

File photo
File photo
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the graduations for high schools in Amarillo this week.

Thursday evening, you can stream the Randall High School graduation at 7:30 p.m. and the Caprock High School at 8:00 p.m. here.

Below is a list of the schedule of graduations:

  • Palo Duro High School
    • Monday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Tuesday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • Tascosa High School
    • Tuesday, May 23 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Wednesday, May 24 at at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • Amarillo High School
    • Wednesday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Thursday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • Randall High School
    • Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • Caprock High School
    • Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Friday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • Canyon High School
    • Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • North Heights High School
    • Friday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • West Plains High School
    • Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Sunday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too

If any graduation is rescheduled due to severe weather, we will have that livestream on NewsChannel10.com the next morning at 10:00 a.m.

