Watch Amarillo High School graduation here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the graduations for high schools in Amarillo this week.

You can stream the Amarillo High School graduation here at 10:00 a.m.

Amarillo High School graduation:

Below is a list of the schedule of graduations:

Palo Duro High School Monday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com Tuesday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too

Tascosa High School Tuesday, May 23 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com Wednesday, May 24 at at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too

Amarillo High School Wednesday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. on NewsChannel10.com Thursday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too

Randall High School Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too

Caprock High School Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com Friday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too

Canyon High School Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too

North Heights High School Friday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too

West Plains High School Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. on NewsChannel10.com Sunday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too



If any graduation is rescheduled due to severe weather, we will have that livestream on NewsChannel10.com the next morning at 10:00 a.m.

