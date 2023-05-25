Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Watch Amarillo High School graduation here

File photo
File photo(Source: Pexels)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the graduations for high schools in Amarillo this week.

You can stream the Amarillo High School graduation here at 10:00 a.m.

Amarillo High School graduation:

Below is a list of the schedule of graduations:

  • Palo Duro High School
    • Monday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Tuesday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • Tascosa High School
    • Tuesday, May 23 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Wednesday, May 24 at at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • Amarillo High School
    • Wednesday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Thursday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • Randall High School
    • Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • Caprock High School
    • Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Friday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • Canyon High School
    • Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • North Heights High School
    • Friday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too
  • West Plains High School
    • Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. on NewsChannel10.com
    • Sunday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too

If any graduation is rescheduled due to severe weather, we will have that livestream on NewsChannel10.com the next morning at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 5/24
FIRST ALERT: Storms expected to bring hail, strong winds, flash flooding chances
New Mexico State Police are investigating an early morning crash near Logan that left one man...
New Mexico State Police: 1 dead after Wednesday morning crash near Logan
Lakaria Moore's family and friends hosted a candlelight vigil at Mae Simmons Park to honor her.
Family of Lubbock murder victim shares more about teen, pleads with suspect to come forward
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to more than 4,000 people in Tucumcari and Clovis.
Xcel Energy crews working to restore power to Tucumcari, Clovis
Crystal Louise Castleberry
Amarillo police: Woman wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge
Officials said a driver was rescued early Thursday morning after his truck was carried into...
Driver rescued after truck hydroplanes, gets carried into water in Perryton
Amarillo Police Department Cold Case Unit DNA testing evidence from unsolved murders
‘Looking for closure’: Amarillo police sends DNA testing evidence to help solve cold cases