SPORTS DRIVE: Watch today’s episode of Overtime and catch up with Ben Gilliland, Jeff Evans and Lindsey Stiner

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s episode of Overtime or today’s interviews with Ben Gilliland, Jeff Evans and Lindsey Stiner on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Ben Gilliland, Randall Boys Golf Head Coach:

Randall Boys Golf Head Coach Ben Gilliland talks to us about their state championship win this week!

Jeff Evans, former Palo Duro Boys Basketball Coach:

Former Palo Duro Boys Basketball coach Jeff Evans talks to us about the great career he’s had with Palo Duro, as he says goodbye after 23 seasons!

Overtime with Rylee and the Bushland Falcon Baseball Team:

On today’s episode of Overtime, Rylee Robinson talks with senior Josh Bass and the rest of the Bushland Falcons baseball team as they continue their playoff run!

Lindsey Stiner, NewsChannel 10′s new Primetime Anchor:

NewsChannel 10′s newest member Lindsey Stiner talks to us about how her first week here has been, what sports she grew up playing, what she’s looking forward to and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.