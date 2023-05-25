Sod Poodles lose in walk-off fashion to San Antonio Missions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles lost to the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday night by a final score of 4-3.

The Soddies looking to be in control of the game, up 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning thanks in part to a solo shot from first baseman Seth Beer to lead off the fourth inning for Amarillo (which the broadcast unfortunately missed). However, the Missions cut that lead to just one in the bottom of the seventh and things quickly unraveled in the ninth.

The Missions loaded up the bases with nobody out to start the inning with the top of the order in the on deck circle, putting the Sod Poodles in just about as bad of a position as a team with a one-run lead could be in.

Pinch hitter Michael De La Cruz flew out to right field to tie things up with a sacrifice fly. That brough lead-off man Ripken Reyes to the plate.

Reyes had been held hitless on the night up until that at bat. Down 0-2 in the count, the Missions second baseman laced a double into the right field gap and that ended things. The Missions celebrated the walk-off victory as Reyes received that Gatorade bath treatment for his heroics.

This is the Sod Poodles sixth loss through the first eight games of their longest road trip of the season. They’ll surely be hoping to get back on track before they return home on May 30th for the first time in two weeks.

