Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Service dog receives diploma alongside owner for attending all classes with her

A service dog in New Jersey is now a proud university graduate after receiving his degree alongside his owner. (Source: Seton Hall University / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (Gray News/TMX) – A service dog in New Jersey is now a proud university graduate after receiving his degree alongside his owner.

A video shared by Seton Hall University shows student Grace Mariani, who uses a wheelchair, on stage with her dog Justin during the commencement at the Prudential Center in Newark on Monday.

Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre hands a degree to Mariani and presents a rolled-up certificate to Justin.

The dog sniffs the certificate, looks to Mariani, then takes the honorary degree in his mouth as the audience cheers.

Mariani received her Bachelor of Science in Education and graduated magna cum laude. The university said Justin accompanied her to all her classes.

Mariani plans to teach elementary and special education – with Justin at her side.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

First Alert 5/24
FIRST ALERT: Overnight storms to bring flash flooding, hail threats in the Tx Panhandle
File photo
Watch Randall and Caprock high school graduations here
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
New Mexico State Police are investigating an early morning crash near Logan that left one man...
New Mexico State Police: 1 dead after Wednesday morning crash near Logan
Officials said a driver was rescued early Thursday morning after his truck was carried into...
Driver rescued after truck hydroplanes, gets carried into water in Perryton

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend
Default deadline looms amid last-minute talks
A judge in Randall County sentenced Tanner Sims to eight years in state prison today after a...
Amarillo man sentenced to 8 years in prison for shooting death of pregnant girl
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to more than 4,000 people in Tucumcari and Clovis.
Xcel Energy crews working to restore power to Tucumcari, Clovis