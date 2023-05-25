Who's Hiring?
Sales tax holiday for water-efficient and Energy Star products starts this weekend

This weekend families and businesses can save money on water and energy efficient products during the state’s sales tax holiday this weekend.(KCBD)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend families and businesses can save money on water and energy efficient products during the state’s sales tax holiday this weekend.

This is the 8th time this year the state offers these Water-Efficient Products and Energy Star sales tax holidays.

Shoppers are estimated to save $14.3 million on state and local sales tax.

The discounts will begin on Saturday May, 27 and go through Monday, May 29.

There is no limit to the number of products you can buy tax free but products must display a “WaterSense” or “Energy Star” label or logo to be discounted.

Items that can be purchased include:

  • Showerheads
  • Bathroom sink faucets
  • Toilets
  • Urinals
  • Drip-irrigation hoses
  • Irrigation systems
  • Mulch
  • Ceiling fans
  • Light bulbs
  • Dishwashers

For a full list of Energy Star items, click here, for a full list of Water-Efficient items, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

