Rain Chances Continue

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
After an active Wednesday night, things look to relax for most of Thursday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist across the region with highs very similar to what we’ve been used to. Going into late this evening and overnight, some showers will pop up in the northwest then track southeast late. Heavy rains prompt flash flooding concerns yet again, along side with hail and wind threats. Showers could continue into Friday morning, then Friday evening more isolated thunderstorm chances return.

For the Memorial Day weekend, cloudy skies and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday through Sunday, but could quiet down Monday before rain returns late Monday night.

