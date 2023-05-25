Who's Hiring?
Perryton ISD Announces Cole Underwood as New Football Coach and Athletic Director

Cole Underwood is announced as new football coach and AD
Cole Underwood is announced as new football coach and AD
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - On Thursday afternoon, Perryton ISD announced Cole Underwood as the new football coach and athletic director of the Rangers.

Underwood was previously the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of Perryton.

Before coming to Perryton, Underwood was at Amarillo High from 2017-2022 as the wide receivers coach.

Kurt Haberthur, the now former Perryton football coach, is taking over as the new football coach and athletic director of the Gruver Greyhounds.

