Overtime with senior Josh Bass and the Bushland Falcons Baseball Team

By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons baseball team’s dominance has rolled over from the regular season into the postseason.

They are coming off a huge regional quarterfinal win over the Idalou Wildcats, 5-3. The two teams picked a one-game playoff round for that one, and it was a 7th inning rally that powered the Falcons to the victory. They entered the top of the inning down 3-1, but their bats got hot.

Bushland is now looking forward to Wall this upcoming weekend for the regional semifinals.

Game one is Friday, May 26th at 1:00 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper High School.

Game two is Saturday, May 27th at 12:00 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper High School.

If necessary, a game three to follow game two.

