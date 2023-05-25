More Storms To Close Out the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see another round of storms fire up later during the day today with highs building into the low to mid 70′s. We’ll likely stay dry for the majority of the daytime hours today; this round of storms looks to fire up mainly after sunset, which is good news in limiting that severe risk for the area. We’ll continue to see multiple opportunities for storms throughout the day tomorrow and through the weekend as well with an active weather pattern sticking around for the time being.

