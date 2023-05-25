Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Overnight storms to bring flash flooding, hail threats in the Tx Panhandle

By Tanner Brammer, Shelden Breshears and David Oliver
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Severe thunderstorm threats still continue for the region as we head through our Thursday, although there have been some tweaks made to the forecast.

SPC Outlook for Thursday 5/25
SPC Outlook for Thursday 5/25(KFDA)

For Thursday, our atmosphere has been adequately worked over after Wednesday. This means any severe weather is likely to hold off until late this evening and overnight.

Showers and storms will push from the northwest to southeast overnight, prompting more flash flooding, wind and hail concerns.

Considering this is a primarily overnight event, this is the time to prepare and have your weather radar and/or First Alert Weather app ready for any potential watches and warnings.

SPC Outlook for Friday 5/26
SPC Outlook for Friday 5/26(KFDA)

Looking ahead to Friday, model data suggest less of the area will see severe weather, but threats could be upped somewhat.

Currently, we’re watching for isolated storm cells firing up in the southwest corner of the area. Same severe threats persist, but the tornado risk does increase slightly in the evening hours.

Storm threats for Thursday and Friday 5/25-5/26
Storm threats for Thursday and Friday 5/25-5/26(KFDA)

Anticipate coverage from your First Alert Weather Team all-day here as well as anywhere you get NewsChannel10.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

