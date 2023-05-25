Driver rescued after truck hydroplanes, gets carried into water in Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a driver was rescued early Thursday morning after his truck was carried into water near Perryton.

Perryton Fire EMS said about 1:30 a.m. today, crews were called to a rescue in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 2711 and County Road L.

A driver drove across six inches of water on the roadway, causing him to hydroplane. The water carried the driver from the roadway into three feet of water.

Along with Perryton Fire EMS, Texas Game Warden, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office brought the driver back to safety.

