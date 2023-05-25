Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Potential For Additional Storms

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We continue to be in a very active and wet weather set up for the next several days with pleasant daytime hours in the 70s but frequent rounds of storms at night. It appears that any storms that visit our area tonight will arrive quite late and the activity will not be as widespread or intense as last night. There could, however, still be a few storms that become strong and any additional rain will pose a threat of flooding. For tomorrow, very comfortable conditions will be in place most of the day, but storm potential, likely heavy, will return once again late tomorrow. Evening storms will be possible each evening at least through the weekend.

