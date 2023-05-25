Discovery Center, Wildcat Bluff offering $1 admission to kickoff summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center are offering $1 admission for visitors starting Friday.

Admission for the Discovery Center’s “End of School Bash” will be $1 on May 26 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy several activities, including Xcel Energy science demonstrations, water rockets, kite-building, a bouncy house and more.

Wildcat Bluff’s $1 admission will last all day Saturday, May 27. Visitors who come outside of Wildcat Bluff’s office hours are asked to place their admission fee in the drop-box located next to the Visitor Center’s entrance, according to a news release.

The adjusted admission is part of the Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff’s “Discover for a Dollar” program. The program’s mission is to create equitable access to informal education for all.

