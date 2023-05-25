Who's Hiring?
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say

Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Officials on post on Thursday confirmed Cameron Chamberlain, the wife of missing Army Specialist Craig Chamberlain, has died.

The III Armored Corps said it is “deeply saddened” to hear of the death and sent its “deepest condolences to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain.”

The woman first reported her husband missing on May 15. The Army post said that, based on information discovered through its investigations, it believes Craig Chamberlain “willfully absented” himself from the Army.

“We continue to work with local law enforcement, CID, and his family and friends in an effort to locate him and ensure his safe return.”

Anyone with information about Craig Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos Army CID at 254-287-2722.

The cause of the woman’s death has not yet been released.

Prior to her death, Cameron told KWTX the past few months on post were hard on her husband, and that contributed to a change in his mental health.

“When I met him, he was a carefree, loving, laid back person. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” Cameron said, “He had no hate in his heart. He was a happy man. And (Fort Cavazos) and his leadership completely destroyed him.”

Interview below:

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

