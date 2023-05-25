Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Attack by ‘aggressive’ bull kills man

The Rutherford County Sheriff's office said the bull was killed after it charged at first...
The Rutherford County Sheriff's office said the bull was killed after it charged at first responders.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A man who was attacked by a bull while inside a barn in Rutherford County on Wednesday has died.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Joseph Young of Chapel Hill was severely injured by a Scottish Highland bull on Wednesday.

Witnesses told the sheriff they heard the man yelling, “Get back, get back,” while he was inside a barn on Allisona Road.

An autopsy will determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The bull was later shot and killed after charging a deputy and emergency medical services supervisor, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy and EMS supervisor had yelled at the aggressive bull to draw it away from the man.

Young was carried to an ambulance for treatment until he was air-lifted by helicopter to a hospital. Young died later on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 5/24
FIRST ALERT: Storms expected to bring hail, strong winds, flash flooding chances
File photo
Watch Amarillo High School graduation here
New Mexico State Police are investigating an early morning crash near Logan that left one man...
New Mexico State Police: 1 dead after Wednesday morning crash near Logan
Lakaria Moore's family and friends hosted a candlelight vigil at Mae Simmons Park to honor her.
Family of Lubbock murder victim shares more about teen, pleads with suspect to come forward
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Dr. Ryan Boyland shied away from any celebrations and wanted to remain quiet about his...
Parents buy billboard to celebrate son’s graduation
Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble
Dr. Ryan Boyland shied away from any celebrations and wanted to remain quiet about his...
Parents buy billboard to celebrate son’s graduation
FILE — Steve Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court, Feb. 28, 2023 in New York. Bannon will...
Steve Bannon’s trial in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme set for May 2024