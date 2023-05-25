Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police: Woman wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a woman is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Potter County.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 35-year-old Crystal Louise Castleberry is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She is described as 5-feet-3 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has hazel eyes, and blonde hair.

If you know where she is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Crystal Louise Castleberry
Crystal Louise Castleberry(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 5/24
FIRST ALERT: Storms expected to bring hail, strong winds, flash flooding chances
File photo
Watch Amarillo High School graduation here
New Mexico State Police are investigating an early morning crash near Logan that left one man...
New Mexico State Police: 1 dead after Wednesday morning crash near Logan
Lakaria Moore's family and friends hosted a candlelight vigil at Mae Simmons Park to honor her.
Family of Lubbock murder victim shares more about teen, pleads with suspect to come forward
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

File photo
Watch Amarillo High School graduation here
Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to more than 4,000 people in Tucumcari and Clovis.
Xcel Energy crews working to restore power to Tucumcari, Clovis
Officials said a driver was rescued early Thursday morning after his truck was carried into...
Driver rescued after truck hydroplanes, gets carried into water in Perryton
Amarillo Police Department Cold Case Unit DNA testing evidence from unsolved murders
‘Looking for closure’: Amarillo police sends DNA testing evidence to help solve cold cases