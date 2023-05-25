Amarillo police: Woman wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a woman is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Potter County.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 35-year-old Crystal Louise Castleberry is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She is described as 5-feet-3 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has hazel eyes, and blonde hair.

If you know where she is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Crystal Louise Castleberry (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

