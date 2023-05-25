Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Obedience Training Club hosting dog agility event Memorial Day weekend

The Amarillo Obedience Training Club will host a dog agility trial Memorial Day weekend free...
The Amarillo Obedience Training Club will host a dog agility trial Memorial Day weekend free for people to watch.(Amarillo Obedience Training Club)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Obedience Training Club will host a dog agility event Memorial Day weekend free for people to watch.

The AOTC Memorial Day Agility Trial will take place Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Runs will start at 8:00 a.m. and go until about 3:00 p.m., according to organizers.

Only competitor’s dogs will be allowed on site. Pets should be left at home, organizers stated.

