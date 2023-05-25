Amarillo man sentenced to 8 years in prison for shooting death of pregnant girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A judge in Randall County sentenced Tanner Sims to eight years in state prison today after a plea agreement concerning the shooting death of a pregnant girl.

Court documents show Sims was facing a charge of manslaughter after he says he tried to take a loaded gun from 15-year-old Adrianna Martin three years ago. The gun fired and killed her.

The event happened after he and others had been aiming the gun that was then unloaded at each other then pulling the trigger.

