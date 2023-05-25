Amarillo DEA: 2 men facing charges for planning to sell $230,000 worth of drugs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo DEA charged two men on Tuesday with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, earlier this month, Amarillo DEA received information from the United States Postal Service about on ongoing investigation on narcotics trafficking.

On May 22, agents were told that a parcel was being delivered to the the area of South Florida street here in Amarillo, and that the package was suspected to have methamphetamine.

Agents began monitoring the home and watched the suspected package be delivered to the house by the U.S. Postal Service.

An Hispanic man later arrived and took the package inside. About an hour later, a car driven by Christopher Michael Alderete, arrived at the home and picked up the unopened package.

Once Alderete left, agents conducted a traffic stop on him and a drug detection canine alerted to the presence of narcotic odor and a probable cause search was done.

The criminal complaint says agents located the package and found about 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine.

In an interview of Alderete, he told agents that the package was goin to be delivered to Jimmy Pacheco, who is on supervised release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Agents then made controlled calls to a number believed to be Pacheco’s and conducted an operation to meet Pacheco at a Wal-Mart parking lot for the delivery of the package.

When Pacheco arrived at the parking lot, he was taken into custody where he later stated in an interview that he arrived to buy three ounces of methamphetamine to sell them.

Aldrete and Pacheco were booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold.

According to the DEA, the street value for the drugs was estimated at $230,000.

