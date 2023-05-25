Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo DEA: 2 men facing charges for planning to sell $230,000 worth of drugs

The Amarillo DEA charged two men on Tuesday with conspiracy to distribute and possess with...
The Amarillo DEA charged two men on Tuesday with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.((Source: Raycom Media))
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo DEA charged two men on Tuesday with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, earlier this month, Amarillo DEA received information from the United States Postal Service about on ongoing investigation on narcotics trafficking.

On May 22, agents were told that a parcel was being delivered to the the area of South Florida street here in Amarillo, and that the package was suspected to have methamphetamine.

Agents began monitoring the home and watched the suspected package be delivered to the house by the U.S. Postal Service.

An Hispanic man later arrived and took the package inside. About an hour later, a car driven by Christopher Michael Alderete, arrived at the home and picked up the unopened package.

Once Alderete left, agents conducted a traffic stop on him and a drug detection canine alerted to the presence of narcotic odor and a probable cause search was done.

The criminal complaint says agents located the package and found about 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine.

In an interview of Alderete, he told agents that the package was goin to be delivered to Jimmy Pacheco, who is on supervised release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Agents then made controlled calls to a number believed to be Pacheco’s and conducted an operation to meet Pacheco at a Wal-Mart parking lot for the delivery of the package.

When Pacheco arrived at the parking lot, he was taken into custody where he later stated in an interview that he arrived to buy three ounces of methamphetamine to sell them.

Aldrete and Pacheco were booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold.

According to the DEA, the street value for the drugs was estimated at $230,000.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 5/24
FIRST ALERT: Overnight storms to bring flash flooding, hail threats in the Tx Panhandle
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
File photo
Watch Randall and Caprock high school graduations here
Officials said a driver was rescued early Thursday morning after his truck was carried into...
Driver rescued after truck hydroplanes, gets carried into water in Perryton
New Mexico State Police are investigating an early morning crash near Logan that left one man...
New Mexico State Police: 1 dead after Wednesday morning crash near Logan

Latest News

Registration open for Kids Inclusion track meet on June 9
Registration open for Kids Inclusion track meet on June 9
Authorities are investigating a dumpster fire outside the Texas Attorney General's office amid...
Arsonist arrested in dumpster fire outside Texas attorney general’s office
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
A judge in Randall County sentenced Tanner Sims to eight years in state prison today after a...
Amarillo man sentenced to 8 years in prison for shooting death of pregnant girl