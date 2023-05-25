Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City Council takes action on fire truck price increase

The Amarillo City Council took action Tuesday that could put the city’s fire department on a waiting list for more than two years for a new ladder truck.
By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council took action Tuesday that could put the city’s fire department on a waiting list for more than two years for a new ladder truck.

Members of the council approved adding almost $200,000 to the truck’s price tag of $1.3 million.

Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs said the extra cost was due to delays that made the city miss out on a demonstration truck that was available.

