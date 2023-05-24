Who's Hiring?
‘Unwind Your Mind’ to highlight Amarillo mental health resources, regional art

By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several West Texas community groups are coming together to host a festival and art show June 9 to raise awareness for mental health.

“Unwind Your Mind” will take place June 9 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Zoo, 700 Comanchero Trail.

The Prevention Resource Center, Family Support Services of Amarillo, Hub City Outreach Center, and Cenikor are hosting the event to highlight practical ways to take care of personal and family mental health, according to a press release.

The first 200 people can get free admission into the zoo, and the zoo will offer a rate of $2 per person after that.

The event will highlight art pieces created by students around the region and host vendors and activities focused on positive mental health, community resources and food.

