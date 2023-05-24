TPSN to Livestream Randall Raiders Regional Semifinal Baseball Series
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network has been granted livestreaming rights for the Randall Raiders Regional Semifinal Series with Wichita Falls High School.
To watch Game 1 on Friday at 2 p.m. from Hoskins Field in Wichita Falls, click here.
To watch Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. from Hodgetown in Amarillo, click here.
To watch Game 3 (if necessary) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. from Hodgetown in Amarillo, click here.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.