Stationmaster’s House Museum in Spearman set to reopen next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After three years of being closed to the public, Stationmaster’s House Museum in Spearman is finally set to reopen.

Over the past few months, its board, community members and local student organizations have been working to clean, organize and assess all the museum artifacts to put them back in the museum.

Board Vice President, Dr. Holly Whitaker says their goal is to show the culture of the area and keep the values of the areas founders and forbearers.

“The museum encapsulates the complete history of our heritage here in Hansford County and what better way to celebrate our heritage than have this museum open again,” says Stationmaster’s House Museum board Vice President, Dr. Holly Whitaker.

Through organizing the museum, the board had put up multiple new exhibits for museum go-ers to look at.

You can look forward to seeing an exhibit called Grit and Grace. It will cover the strength and elegance of Hansford County women who settled in the area.

Also included will be an area that will feature local artists and art from as far back as 1915, a replica of an old classroom that covers the foundations of educational excellence, a train caboose and a working barb wired phone.

“We’re gonna trace through the history of that in a very immersive and very experiential way. We’re excited to have something for everybody we’ve got a little something for everybody to be excited about at this museum,” says Dr. Whitaker.

Dr. Whitaker says their goal is to show the culture of the area and inspire future generations to understand and pick up the values of the pioneers who came before us.

The Stationmaster’s House Museum re-opening will be held during Spearman’s Heritage days celebration and will open at 9 a.m.

