SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tim Tawa, Lance Lahnert and Rowdy Freeman

Tim Tawa, Amarillo Sod Poodles OF/INF:

Amarillo Sod Poodles player Tim Tawa talks to us about their current series against the San Antonio Missions, their next series back home at Hodgetown next week and more!

Lance Lahnert, Sports Expert:

Lance Lanhert gives us his reaction on Dan Sherwood becoming Randall’s new football head coach and Rowdy Freeman becoming Caprock’s new football head coach!

Rowdy Freeman, Caprock Football Head Coach:

New Caprock football head coach Rowdy Freeman talks to us about becoming the new coach, all the emotions and processes to get to this point and more!

