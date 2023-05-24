River Road athletes sign to Wayland Baptist and Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - River Road held their final signing event of the school year on Tuesday morning.

Four players signed on to continue competing in athletics at the collegiate level.

Armando Flores is heading to Amarillo College to run cross country.

“This is a big improvement.” Flores said on being the first person in his family to go to college. “Being a first generation Hispanic Mexican, for my parents this is a big achievement for me and my family.”

Flores’ classmates Jordan Malone, Carlos Martinez, and Keaton Cockrum are heading to Wayland Baptist.

“It felt like home.” MaIone said of Wayland Baptist. “I have a lot of friends going there and the coaches made me feel very welcome. I feel like it was the best decision for me.”

“It feels good. We all worked really hard for this. We deserve it.” Martinez added.

As a school, River Road had a total 15 signings this year. Athletic director Brian Welps said it was the most signings the school has had in his tenure with the Wildcats.

