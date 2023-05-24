Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Red flags to look for when booking your vacation rental

Tools like Google Lens can help independently verify the legitimacy of a vacation rental
By Caresse Jackman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Revenue from vacation rentals is projected to top $19 billion in 2023, according to Statistica.

However, International Safety Expert Tracey Hawkins said some of that revenue could be going to criminals who create fake rental listings, made all the more compelling with the use of artificial intelligence.

“So, if I were a criminal, I can say hey—look at this beautiful property, send me the money if you want to rent it,” Hawkins explained. “Just like the Craigslist frauds – send me the money and you can rent this out.”

Hawkins said oftentimes these fake listings show places that don’t even exist, a con that’s become more and more prevalent, even on popular rental sites like Airbnb.

Hawkins had several tips to protect against fake listings:

  • Be wary of any owners who ask you to pay outside of the platform on which you found the listing
  • Verify that the property actually exists by using online tools like Google Lens
  • Be suspicious of any listing that seems too good to be true

Travelers are not the only potential victims of vacation real estate scams.

Last November, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed suit against a company that allegedly bilked timeshare owners out of $90 million by promising to buy out their contracts.

Attorney Andrew Meyer with Finn Law Group advised timeshare owners to be cautious of scam artists posing as resellers who claim to have a buyer.

“You may get a telephone call, you may be the owner of a timeshare now and you get a telephone call from someone’s really hot to buy your timeshare interest,” Meyer said. “You’re thinking, I’ve been wanting to get rid of this thing for years. Be very cautious- people are getting scammed a lot because of this so called ‘resale.’”

Fraudsters use the urge to sell against homeowners by convincing them they have a buyer, according to Meyer. Then the scammers ask for closing costs, taxes, or other fees up front. Once the money is paid, the potential buyer disappears and the money vanishes.

Meyer said the bottom line for owners is to do their research, especially if contacted out of the blue by someone they don’t know. Research the company and make sure they are legitimate before sending any money or signing contracts.

Airbnb provided the following tips when booking:

Stay on Airbnb: Stay on Airbnb to book, pay and communicate to help ensure you’re protected by our secure processes and support policies. This includes our industry-leading free Aircover, which covers every booking made on our platform and provides guests with booking, check-in, and “get-what-you-booked” guarantees.

Read profiles and reviews: Before booking, read the Host’s profile and listing description thoroughly, and check the ratings and reviews from previous guests. You can also use our messaging service to ask a Host any questions about their space ahead of booking.

Check the website link: Before paying, make sure you’re on the Airbnb website - www.airbnb.com, or use the Airbnb app. We provide tips on how to identify a genuine Airbnb link or email. If anyone thinks they’ve encountered a fake website designed to look like Airbnb, we ask that theyreport it to us for investigation.

Report concerns to us: In the rare event anyone asks you to go off site or you believe you’ve encountered a fake listing, report it to us. A ‘report’ feature is visible on every listing profile and in message threads, and our Community Support team is on hand 24/7 to help by phone, in-app, via our online Help Center, and on Twitter @AirbnbHelp.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 5/24
FIRST ALERT: Storms expected to bring hail, strong winds, flash flooding chances
File photo
Watch Amarillo High School graduation here
An Amarillo family is missing a piece of its family, after their dog was shot and killed.
‘The question that I want to know is why’: 2 dogs shot, 1 killed in Heritage Hills neighborhood
Lakaria Moore, 18
Lubbock police find body ‘possibly related’ to missing 18-year-old
One man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a dog and trespassed a home.
Amarillo police: 1 arrested after shooting dog, trespassing home on Sunday morning

Latest News

An Omaha, Nebraska, neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
‘They’re not just beautiful’: Neighborhood split over peacock conundrum
Sod Poodles vs Missions Game 1 highlights
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
Massive sinkhole in shopping center parking lot causes disruptions for customers
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Super Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
FILE - Director Spike Lee, left, and his father Bill Lee attend a special 20th anniversary...
Bill Lee, jazz musician who worked on son Spike Lee’s early movies, dies at 94