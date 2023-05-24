Who's Hiring?
Randall multi-sports star Nathan Baker signs with Oral Roberts to run track

Nathan Baker signing with Oral Roberts.
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall Raiders track and football star Nathan Baker announced his commitment on Wednesday to attend Oral Roberts University.

The decision comes after Baker’s run to the state meet with Randall track.

Baker took home first in the regional track meet down in Lubbock in the 100-meter dash and the Raiders finished second as a team in the 400-meter relay which Baker was a part of. As a result, Baker had the opportunity to run in both events at the 4A state meet in Austin.

Baker was also a star wide receiver for the Randall Raiders football team this past season. He led Randall in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2022 during the team’s playoff run into the regional quarterfinals.

Baker will join classmate Kole Dudding at Oral Roberts, who signed to play baseball at the university earlier this year.

