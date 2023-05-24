Who's Hiring?
New Mexico State Police: 1 dead after Wednesday morning crash near Logan

By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARDING COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police are investigating an early morning crash near Logan that left one man dead and five people injured.

Around 1:00 a.m. today, police said 35-year-old Cesar Gomez Lucio of Hobbs, New Mexico, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe south on State Road 39.

For unknown reasons, the Tahoe crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a 2014 Toyota Sienna van.

Lucio was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release, alcohol appears to be a factor.

The 35-year-old driver of the Toyota and four other adult passengers were treated for injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

State police say the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

