New Mexico State Police: 1 dead after Wednesday morning crash near Logan

HARDING COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police are investigating an early morning crash near Logan that left one man dead and five people injured.

Around 1:00 a.m. today, police said 35-year-old Cesar Gomez Lucio of Hobbs, New Mexico, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe south on State Road 39.

For unknown reasons, the Tahoe crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a 2014 Toyota Sienna van.

Lucio was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release, alcohol appears to be a factor.

The 35-year-old driver of the Toyota and four other adult passengers were treated for injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

State police say the crash is still under investigation.

