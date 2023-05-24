Who's Hiring?
New Mexico solar projects approved in Clovis, Portales

New Mexico Community Solar Program
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved solar projects across the state, including some in the eastern region.

The New Mexico Community Solar Program selected projects in Clovis and Portales, according to a press release.

Community solar is solar energy that is generated from a central location and is shared by multiple owners or subscribers.

Those subscribers that were approved in Clovis and Portales include Pluma LLC, SVOE LLC, CSolPower LLC, and Cannon Solar LLC.

The solar program provides the community the option to subscribe to a community solar project and receive credits back on their utility bill, a press release said.

For more information, click here.

