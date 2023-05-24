Keeping the Chances Coming

After an active Tuesday, we’re seeing another round of afternoon-evening thunderstorm chances for the area. For your Wednesday, expect some early morning fog across much of the area, clearing later on in the morning. After that, we’ll see partly sunny skies and highs climbing only into the mid-70°s or so, conditional on how much we clear post-fog. This afternoon going into the evening hours, we’re watching for a cluster of storms to form off of the mountains of New Mexico to the northwest, tracking southeast later in the day. Severe threats remain the same as they have been, hail, strong winds, flash flooding, and a low-end tornado threat. Chances continue for the remainder of the forecast.

