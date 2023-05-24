Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Keeping the Chances Coming

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After an active Tuesday, we’re seeing another round of afternoon-evening thunderstorm chances for the area. For your Wednesday, expect some early morning fog across much of the area, clearing later on in the morning. After that, we’ll see partly sunny skies and highs climbing only into the mid-70°s or so, conditional on how much we clear post-fog. This afternoon going into the evening hours, we’re watching for a cluster of storms to form off of the mountains of New Mexico to the northwest, tracking southeast later in the day. Severe threats remain the same as they have been, hail, strong winds, flash flooding, and a low-end tornado threat. Chances continue for the remainder of the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 5/24
FIRST ALERT: Evening Storm Chances Continue
File photo
Watch Tascosa High School graduation here
An Amarillo family is missing a piece of its family, after their dog was shot and killed.
‘The question that I want to know is why’: 2 dogs shot, 1 killed in Heritage Hills neighborhood
Lakaria Moore, 18
Lubbock police find body ‘possibly related’ to missing 18-year-old
One man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a dog and trespassed a home.
Amarillo police: 1 arrested after shooting dog, trespassing home on Sunday morning

Latest News

First Alert Morning Update 5/24
First Alert 5/24
FIRST ALERT: Evening Storm Chances Continue
The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
Doppler Dave’s Outlook Is Quite Stormy
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In